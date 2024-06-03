Real Madrid officially signs Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé is officially a Real Madrid player. One day after celebrating its fifteenth Champions League title, the Spanish team officially signed the 25-year-old French forward, who will play for Real Madrid for the next AA seasons and become the highest-paid player on the team's roster.

Fans wondered what Mbappé would do next after he announced that he was leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), his previous team, once his contract ended on June 30. In his farewell message, the forward confirmed that his next challenge would be far from his native country: "This is difficult. I never thought it would be difficult to announce that I am leaving my country France, Ligue 1, a championship I have always known. But I think after 7 years I need a new challenge." The Spanish team did not waste any time to officially sign one of the best soccer players on the planet. Many would say he is the best.

We will still have to wait a few more days to see Mbappé in Real Madrid colors. Real Madrid will wait until after the Euro 2024, which will be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14, to have the player make his big debut. This will depend on how far the French team makes it.

Mbappé finally signs with Real Madrid

Mbbapé has never hidden the fact that he always hoped to play for the current European champions. For years, fans hoped he would sign with Real Madrid. It was often a topic up for debate at soccer gatherings and on the covers of the world's biggest sports newspapers. Seven seasons ago, in 2017, when the French player still played for AS Monaco, the team where he played before joining Paris Saint-Germain, there was talk of "an agreement in principle" between both parties for around $200 million (180 million euros), as reported by the Spanish newspaper Marca.

Nothing ended up coming of that. That same summer, Mbappé signed to play for Paris Saint-Germain.

Ever since he started playing for the Parisian team, there have been rumors that he would pack his bags and head to Madrid. The closest he came to doing so was in 2022. From that summer onwards, it was practically a confirmed fact that he would be recruited to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Everyone knew he would finish his contract with PSG and join the Spanish team. But, Mbappé ended up pulling a 180 and decided to extend his contract with Paris for two more seasons. However, he didn't follow through on that contract extension and ultimately decided to change scenery and head to Madrid.

He has officially signed on with Real Madrid and barring any setbacks, Mbappé will play his first game with Real Madrid in the United States, during the preseason tour that will begin at the end of July and the beginning of August. It won't be until August that fans will see Mbappé at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium when the new season officially kicks off.

Mbappé's statistics against Real Madrid

Before starting his new adventure, Mbappé already knew what it was like to play at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. The French soccer player has played Real Madrid five times. Each time, he wore a PSG jersey and all five were Champions League games. He won once, tied once and lost three times.

Three of those games were at Real Madrid's stadium and he scored two goals, according to the Transfermarkt website. The other two were at the Parc des Princes, PSG territory, where he scored one goal.

Very few can do what he has done

Real Madrid knows having Mbappé on its roster will only benefit the team, based on his career and statistics. At 25 years old - in December he will turn 26 - the French forward has scored 288 goals in 373 games.

Mbappé has left an indelible mark in the seven seasons he played for PSG. He is the top scorer in the team's history, ahead of Edinson Cavani. In addition, he won 16 titles, all of them national, none continental. With the French team, he won the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the Nations League in 2021.