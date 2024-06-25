Society

Rapidan Dam in Minnesota on the verge of collapse due to flooding, residents on high alert

"It is in imminent failure condition (...) it was necessary to issue this notification to advise downstream residents and the correct regulatory agencies," Blue Earth County reported.

(Youtube-KSTP 5 Eyewitness News)
SABRINA MARTIN
June 25, 2024
1 minute read

Local authorities issued an urgent alert about the Rapidan Dam's status in southern Minnesota. Due to the accumulation of debris and recent heavy rains, the structure is in a “state of imminent failure.”

Blue Earth County authorities communicated the risk through a Facebook post this Monday warning potential affected residents.

"The Dam is in imminent failure condition. We do not know if it will totally fail or if it will remain in place, however we determined it was necessary to issue this notification to advise downstream residents and the correct regulatory agencies and other local agencies," the county stated, assuring that emergency measures are already being implemented, including notification to potentially affected residents, regulatory agencies affected and other local agencies.

Debris accumulation and monitoring

The first warning about the accumulation of debris in the dam came last Sunday. Since then, Blue Earth County Public Works workers, along with the emergency management agency and sheriff's office, have been closely monitoring the situation. According to emergency management, the Blue Earth River eroded the west side of the dam, carrying dangerous debris and causing power outages in the area.

The main structure of the dam "is still intact," and a "mass evacuation" is not planned for the moment. However, constant vigilance is maintained to ensure the safety of residents and infrastructure.

History and capacity of the dam

The Rapidan Dam, built between 1908 and 1910, is owned by Blue Earth County and has the capacity to generate six million watts of hydroelectric power. The structure sits about 70 miles southwest of Minneapolis, serving as both a power source and a crucial barrier to managing the waters of the Blue Earth River.

