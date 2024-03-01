Politics

Rand Paul, RFK Jr.'s favorite to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader

The independent candidate for president immersed himself in the internal affairs of the Republican Party in the Upper House, whose members will vote in November to define the new leadership of the party.

Although the race to succeed Mitch McConnell at the head of the Republican leadership in the Senate is just beginning, at least three names have echoed loudly in the last few hours: John Thune (R-SD), John Barrasso (R-WY) and John Cornyn (R-TX). However, Robert Kennedy Jr., an independent presidential candidate, was encouraged to suggest who should replace the longest-serving leader in the history of the Upper House.

McConnell surprised Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon when he took to the podium and announced that he would not continue as leader after November. “One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,” he expressed in a speech that saw him get emotional several times.

The Kentucky senator came to leadership in 2007 and since then helped pass the agenda of two Republican presidents through the Upper House and achieved three new additions to the Supreme Court: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

“A credible successor”

In this context, Robert Kennedy Jr. surprised everyone by entering into the discussion on social networks about who should succeed McConnell and even slipped in a name of his own: Rand Paul. He is also from Kentucky but holds a more libertarian position, and he has not yet expressed whether or not he would be interested in the position.

“Mitch McConnell, who has served in the Senate for almost 40 years, announced he’ll step down this November. Part of public service is about knowing when to usher in a new generation. It’s time to promote leaders in Washington, DC who won’t kowtow to the military contractors or push us deeper into foreign conflicts,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We need representation who will prioritize American wellness over all else. I believe Rand Paul would be an incredible successor. He’s shown great judgment and has the grit to put hardworking Americans first,” added the presidential candidate, who recently qualified for the ballot in Hawaii.

All Senate Republican leaders

Mitch McConnell (2007-2023)

Bill Frist (2003-2007)

Trent Lott (1996-2023)

Bob Dole (1985-1996)

Howard Baker (1977-1985)

Hugh Scott (1969-1977)

Everett Dicksen (1959-1969)

William Knowland (1953-1959)

Robert Taft (January 1953-July 1953)

Kenneth Wherry (1949-1951)

Wallace White (1944-1949)

Charles McNary (1933-1944)

James Eli Watson (1929-1933)

Charles Curtis (1924-1929)

