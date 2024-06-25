Politics

Progressive groups file a lawsuit against the law requiring Ten Commandments in all Louisiana public classrooms

The legislation, signed into law last week by Louisiana's Republican Governor Jeff Landry, represents a historic event as it becomes the first of its kind in the country.

Un hombre sostiene un cartel con los Diez Mandamientos bíblicos durante una manifestación
(Hector Mata / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
June 25, 2024
This Monday, several progressive groups filed a joint lawsuit against Louisiana's new law that will require the display of the Ten Commandments in all public school classrooms in the state of Louisiana.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, and the Freedom from Religion Foundation took the case to the United States District Court, arguing that the regulation could alienate non-Christian students and that violates the religious diversity and freedom of conscience of students and their families.

“It unconstitutionally pressures students into religious observance, veneration, and adoption of the state’s favored religious scripture,” the lawsuit states.

On the other hand, defenders of HB 71 assure that the Ten Commandments have a fundamental historical and legal meaning in the history of the United States and serve as the basis for the country's legal system.

The law

The legislation, known as HB 71, was signed by Louisiana's Republican governor, Jeff Landry, last week and marked a milestone by becoming the first of its kind in the country. It requires that the commandments be displayed on large posters in public elementary, middle, and high school classrooms and at state universities.

The law also authorizes, but does not require, the display of other historical documents in K-12 public schools, such as the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence, and the Northwest Ordinance. It also states that institutions do not need to pay for these exhibits, instead allowing them to accept funds or donations to cover these costs.

With the lawsuit filed, the debate over the legislation that would take effect starting in 2025 will now move to the courts, where it will be decided whether the law violates the United States Constitution.

