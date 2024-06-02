Society World

Police arrest Samoan poet for the murder of Caroline Sinaviana-Gabbard, aunt of former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

The retired teacher was allegedly murdered by Papalii Sia Figiel in a Samoan town after an argument.

Captura de pantalla de una video de archivo de
(YouTube )
VOZMEDIA STAFF
June 2, 2024
Less than a minute

Poet and playwright Papalii Sia Figiel, 57, was arrested following the death of Caroline Sinaviana-Gabbard, 78, aunt of former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Sinaviana-Gabbard, a former college professor, was allegedly beaten with a hammer and stabbed several times in Samoa, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the latest police report, obtained by The New Zealand Herald, Figiel surrendered to authorities last Sunday. The murder occurred, according to the report, a day earlier after an argument at the author's house in the town of Vaivase-Uta.

Figiel was first charged with involuntary manslaughter and then later with manslaughter, as Islands Business reported.

Topics:

Recommendation

Nayib Bukele , reelegido presidente de El Salvador, se dirige a la multitud desde el balcón del Palacio Nacional después de prestar juramento para su segundo mandato como presidente

Trump Jr, Tucker Carlson and Javier Milei: Leaders and personalities meet in El Salvador to celebrate Bukele's inauguration

Un hombre deposita su papeleta para votar en un colegio electoral de Amritsar el 1 de junio de 2024, durante la séptima y última fase de la votación en las elecciones generales de la India. La votación en las elecciones de la India concluye el 1 de junio, con el primer ministro nacionalista hindú Narendra Modi como gran favorito para ganar un tercer mandato.

India: Narendra Modi is projected to win the general election after last phase

Elecciones en México, las más violentas

Historic vote in Mexico: For the first time, a woman will be elected in the largest and most violent election in the country’s history

Titular falso del New York Times sobre la guerra en Israel

The press is at war with Israel

El primer ministro eslovaco, Robert Fico, habla durante una conferencia de prensa con la canciller alemana (invisible) en la Cancillería de Berlín, el 24 de enero de 2024.

Robert Fico, Slovak Prime Minister, leaves hospital and will continue his recovery at home

Protestas pro-Palestinas en la UC Santa Cruz

California: Police dismantle anti-Israel encampment from UC Santa Cruz campus

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu contradicts Biden’s ceasefire proposal

Redes sociales

Social media platforms are in the spotlight for harming young people's mental health

Michelle Obama

Marian Robinson, mother of former First Lady Michelle Obama, dead at 86