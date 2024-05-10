Peru: Dina Boluarte's brother arrested for alleged involvement in corruption plot

Peruvian authorities arrested Nicanor Boluarte, brother of President Dina Boluarte, after the Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant against him for his alleged involvement in the case called "Los Waykis en la Sombra" ("The Waykis in the Shadows"). He is being investigated for influence peddling and for forming a criminal organization.

Aside from Boluarte, his lawyer, Mateo Castañeda, was also arrested.

The Special Team Against Corruption in Power (EFICCOP) and agents from the High Complexity Crime Investigation Division (DIVIAC) were in charge of arresting both. The operation, which began around 6:30 a.m. local time, was carried out in various parts of Lima, the Peruvian capital.

Dina Boluarte has come out in defense of her brother on several occasions, each time his name appeared as allegedly involved in some corruption plot. "Last night on television, they mentioned the name of one of my family members. They say they were following him from March until a few days ago. I suppose they will continue to follow him," said the president last year in statements reported by Infobae.