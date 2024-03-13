Society

Paul Alexander, polio survivor, dies after decades in an 'iron lung'

Unable to breathe on his own, the man depended on the machine for more than 70 years.

Paul Anderson
Paul Alexander | Captura New York Post
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 13, 2024
Less than a minute

Paul Alexander, popularly known as "the man with the iron lung," died this Tuesday. The information was confirmed in a fundraiser that had been created to raise funds to cover his expenses and medical care.

Alexander survived polio as a child and lived more than 70 years inside an iron lung. "In this time Paul went to college, became a lawyer, and a published author. His story traveled wide and far, positively influencing people around the world. Paul was an incredible role model that will continue to be remembered," wrote the creator of the Christopher Ulmer campaign.

The Daily Mail recalled, "Unable to breathe by himself, he relied on the machine to breathe for more than seven decades - even as new technologies became available."

The metal structure, known as the iron lung, requires patients to lie within it, properly securing the device around their neck. According to the Daily Mail, "It works by creating a vacuum to mechanically draw in oxygen to the lungs for patients whose central nervous system and respiratory function were affected by polio."

Recommendation

Roman Polanski y Emmanuelle Seigner en el Hipódromo de París Longchamp, en una imagen de archivo.

Roman Polanski, on civil trial in Los Angeles for alleged rape in 1973

Un agente de policía de Uvalde deposita fotos en la escuela en la que se produjo la masacre.

Uvalde Police Department Chief Resigns

Los miembros de la Guardia Nacional de Texas impiden el acceso a un conjunto de migrantes que buscan asilo en los Estados Unidos

Supreme Court extends pause of Texas law allowing law enforcement to arrest illegal immigrants

El fiscal general de Missouri ante los medios de comunicación | Captura

Missouri attorney general calls for teen who smashed a girl's head on the ground to be tried as an adult

Policía de Pittsburgh (Governor Tom Wolf / Flickr)

Pittsburgh Police reduce the number of active officers in the early morning

Imágenes sobre LGBT y las escuelas.

Florida: Law allows teachers and students to talk about sexual orientation in schools

Edificio de la sede de la empresa de aviación Boeing situado en

Former employee who testified against Boeing, John Barnett, found dead

Imagen de archivo de Eric Carmen en 1978. El integrante de la banda musical The Raspberries falleció el fin de semana del 9 de marzo de 2024, según anunció su esposa mediante un comunicado publicado en redes.

Eric Carmen, songwriter of the hit "All By Myself," dies at 74

Andrew Tate (izda.) y Tristan Tate (dcha.) abandonan el Tribunal de Apelación de Bucarest tras una vista sobre su petición de que se les permita salir de Rumanía, ya que su madre sufrió supuestamente un ataque al corazón, en Bucarest, el 22 de diciembre de 2023.

Andrew Tate, arrested in Romania for sexual assault and exploitation of people