Society

One-third of Americans say they know someone who died of a drug overdose

A survey by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health revealed that 32% of citizens said they had lost someone to drug use.

Imagen de una persona tendida en el suelo por una sobredosis.
(Pixabay)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
June 5, 2024
1 minute read

Some 32% of Americans report knowing someone who has died from a drug overdose, according to a new survey from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The survey results, which were published by JAMA Network, revealed that people who said they knew someone who died from drug use were more likely to support a policy aimed at curbing addiction. Likewise, the researchers highlight that mobilizing this group of people could be a way to enact regulations that include greater change to treat those who suffer from addiction:

In this cross-sectional study of 2326 US adults, 32% reported knowing someone who died of a drug overdose. Experiencing personal overdose loss was associated with greater odds of endorsement of addiction as an important policy issue. ... The findings suggest that mobilizing the large portion of the US population that has experienced drug overdose loss may be an avenue to facilitating greater policy change.

JAMA - HOPKINGS by Veronica Silveri

The survey was conducted with a group of more than 2,600 adults.

Overdoses more common in low-income people

The survey also indicated that people with the lowest incomes were the most likely to report knowing someone who had died from an overdose.

However, the figures do not change much regarding political views:

- 30% of Democrats reported having lost someone to an overdose.

- 33% of Republicans said they had known someone who died of an overdose.

- 34% of independents declared they knew of someone who died from excessive drug use.

Opioids accelerate the rate of overdose deaths

Researchers also indicated that opioids, which are prescribed by doctors to control severe pain, have accelerated the increasing rate of overdose deaths in recent years, especially due to the rise of fentanyl.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the total number of overdose deaths in the country exceeded 107,000 last year alone. Likewise, it was revealed that more than 321,000 children in the country lost a parent due to drug overdose between the years 2011-2021.

Topics:

Recommendation

Henry Jarecki con dos mujeres en 504 West 24 Street, Nueva York.

Jeffrey Epstein's accuser is now suing a psychiatrist friend of the businessman for allegedly turning her into a 'sex slave'

Shohei Ohtani en las prácticas de la MLB | AFP

Shohei Ohtani's translator pleads guilty to stealing nearly $17 million from baseball star

LGBT

The Chiefs, the Broncos and the Packers are among the 11 NFL teams that refuse to celebrate Pride Month

Volcán Kilauea

Hawaii: Authorities declare alert due to Kilauea volcano eruption

"Epidemia silenciosa": las muertes por sobredosis de opioides en mayores de 65 años se cuadruplicaron en las últimas dos décadas

Baltimore: Fentanyl overdose deaths soar in nursing homes

Mapa proporcionado por el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional con las temperaturas máximas que podría alcanzar el

The first heat wave of the season puts 25 million inhabitants in the Southwest on alert

Captura de pantalla de la página web de The Epoch Times.

CFO of The Epoch Times indicted for alleged participation in $67 million money laundering scheme

The entrance to the Louisiana State Penitentiary - The placard says "Louisiana State Penitentiary" and "Warden Burl Cain"

Louisiana Legislature approves surgical castration for child sex offenders

Kanye West

Kanye West sued for alleged sexual abuse, breach of contract and wrongful termination