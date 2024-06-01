Politics

Ohio Legislature approves bill to get Biden on ballot

The legislative text proposes delaying the deadline for certification of ballots until after the convention in which Democrats elect their nominee.

SANTIAGO OSPITAL
June 1, 2024
The Ohio Senate approved this Friday a bill that extends the deadline for certification of electoral ballots so that Biden can compete in the presidential elections.

Twenty-three Republican senators joined Democrats to pass the rule that had already obtained half a vote in the state House at the beginning of the week. Governor Mike DeWine was one of the sponsors of the law, which is expected to be signed this weekend.

The text proposes delaying the deadline for ballot certification until after the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Aug. 19, when the Democratic Party chooses its nominee. The limit would change from Aug. 7 to 23.

Despite Friday's approval, a Democratic spokesperson assured that they will continue with their plan B: a virtual roll call that proclaims Biden as the party's nominee before Aug. 7.

Republican senators also voted to ban foreign campaign donations for state ballot initiatives. Although no Democrats supported this measure, the Republican majority was sufficient.

Both the extension of the certification period and the prohibition of foreign money suffered a setback last week, when the lack of agreement between local legislators paralyzed a project that contained both measures. The initiatives were finally approved in separate bills.

