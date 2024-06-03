Sports

NFL: Larry Allen, former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman, dies

He is considered one of the best players in his position in the history of the NFL.

Larry Allen, ex liniero ofensivo de los Dallas Cowboys de la NFL.
June 3, 2024
Larry Allen, former offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, died suddenly at age 52 while on vacation in Mexico with his family.

"Larry Allen, arguably one of the greatest players in the history of the Cowboys and perhaps the best offensive linemen in the NFL history, has passed away far too soon. Allen died on Sunday at the age of just 52 years old. He was vacationing in Mexico with his family when he passed away," the Cowboys wrote in a statement.

Allen won Super Bowl XXX with the Cowboys in 1996. He spent practically his entire career with the team, except for his last two seasons when he played for the 49ers.

