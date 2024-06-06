New York City Police prepare to revoke Trump's gun license

Following Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 felony charges, the New York Police Department (NYPD) is reportedly preparing to revoke the former president's license to carry a gun in the state, according to information obtained by CNN.

Trump's license had already been suspended

The former president's weapons license was already suspended last year after being accused - in March 2023 - in the hush money case. At that time, two of the three weapons he was licensed to carry were handed over to the NYPD and the third was moved to Florida.

However, despite already having a suspended license, the police department's legal office will be conducting an investigation with the goal of revoking it completely. A senior police official told CNN that the investigation "will likely lead to the revocation of his license."

Trump has had a concealed weapons license for more than ten years, according to law enforcement sources not named by the outlet.

Trump was found guilty

In a landmark ruling, Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York, becoming the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

The trial centered on a payment made to an adult film actress, Stormy Daniels, to buy her silence about an alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors argued that Trump falsified business records to hide these payments.

After deliberating, the jury found Trump guilty on all charges, which carries a conviction that could put the former president in prison.

Trump, who has maintained his innocence throughout the process, called the jury's decision a political attack and promised to appeal the sentence, which is scheduled to be handed down on July 11. At that time, it will be determined whether he will face prison time.