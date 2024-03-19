World

New images of Kate Middleton released amid rumors about her health

The princess of Wales has not been seen in public since she attended a church service on Christmas Day.

La princesa Kate y el príncipe William | Captura The Sun
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 19, 2024
A video of Princess Kate Middleton shopping may put an end to rumors about her health. The video, which was posted Monday by several media outlets in the United Kingdom, show the princess smiling and walking with her husband, Prince William, in a market in Windsor.

In a video and a photo released by the British tabloid The Sun, the princess of Wales, 42, appears dressed in black tights and a sweater. In a post on X, the outlet captioned the video: "Princess Kate seen on video for the first time since surgery looking happy and relaxed on shopping trip with William. She's looking great! This should shut the trolls up!"

 

Princess Kate has not been seen in public since attending a church service on Christmas Day. Subsequently, the British Royal Family reported that she underwent abdominal surgery on Jan. 16. This has unleashed all kinds of rumors surrounding Kate's health. Meanwhile, as AFP recalls, the royal palace had warned that she would not return to public duties until after Easter.

"But the long absence of the princess, who is usually one of the most photographed women on the planet, triggered a wave of speculation. The publication on March 10 of a photo of Kate, smiling and surrounded by her children for Mother's Day, sought to answer the questions. But the discovery of multiple edits to the image, its subsequent removal by five major news agencies - including AFP - and an apology from Kate had a completely opposite effect," AFP reported.

