New episode of violence against politicians in Mexico: A candidate running for mayor was murdered in Morelos

The incident occurred less than a week before a new president will be elected.

Victoria Razo/AFP
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 29, 2024
Mexican authorities reported that Ricardo Arizmendi Reynoso, substitute candidate of the PRI, PAN and PRD coalition for the municipal presidency of Cuautla, was murdered. Several others were also injured in the attack.

"We condemn the murder of our substitute candidate for municipal president of Cuautla, Morelos, Ricardo Arizmendi. The insecurity that has clouded the electoral process is a reflection of the incapacity of the Morena government. This has to stop, enough of this violence!" said the president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, on his X account.

Meanwhile, both state governments reported to AFP that another candidate was injured after being shot in Jalisco (west). The attacks occurred less than a week before Mexico’s elections. The country will elect a new president and another 20,000 public officials. So far, over 30 candidates have been murdered throughout their campaigns, according to data from the civil organization Data Cívica.

According to the Mexican government, since the electoral process began in September 2023, 22 candidates have been murdered, a figure lower than Data Cívica's count. A total of 27,245 troops, including military personnel and members of the National Guard, will be deployed to guarantee security in the general elections next Sunday, President López Obrador reported this Tuesday.

Some 100 million Mexicans, out of a population of 129 million, will be able to vote in this election. There will be one round of elections and the winners will be determined by a simple majority.

