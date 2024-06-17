NATO in talks to deploy more nuclear weapons

The information was made public at the same time another report was also published revealing that world powers have modernized their atomic arsenals due to increased geopolitical tensions.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is in talks to deploy more nuclear weapons by removing them from storage. The situation arises due to the growing threat from countries like China and Russia.

The announcement was made by Jens Stoltenberg, secretary of the organization, in statements reported by Reuters.

"I won't go into operational details about how many nuclear warheads should be operational and which should be stored, but we need to consult on these issues. That's exactly what we're doing," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg maintained that the goal of NATO is to have a world without nuclear weapons. However, he emphasized that as long as these weapons exist, they will continue to promote the alliance of their member countries to confront Russia, China and North Korea, which he considers a danger to the world.

The information was made public at the same time as a separate report was published that world powers have modernized their atomic arsenals due to increased geopolitical tensions. According to AFP, countries have seen a one-third increase in spending on nuclear weapons in the last five years.

"According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), the nine nuclear weapon states -- Russia, the United States, France, India, China, Israel, the United Kingdom, Pakistan and North Korea -- spent a total of $91 billion last year," AFP explained.