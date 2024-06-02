Politics

More than a third of Republican voters say they are "more likely" to vote for Trump after his guilty verdict

According to a survey, only 10% say they are "less likely" to vote for the former president in the next election.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 2, 2024
After being found guilty of document falsification, Donald Trump would gain strength within the Republican electorate in the face of the next presidential elections.

This was confirmed by a Reuters/Ipsos poll, which revealed that 35% of Republican voters said that, now, they are "more likely" to vote for Trump.

On the other hand, only 10% indicated that they are "less likely" to vote for Trump in the next election after being convicted. The majority (56%) stated that this conviction doesn't have any impact on their decision to vote for the former president.

Among independent voters, 18% said that Trump's verdict makes them more likely to vote for him, while 25% said the opposite.

Trump was found guilty on May 30 of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York, becoming the first former U.S. president to be criminally convicted.

The trial focused on a payment Trump made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about an alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors argued that Trump falsified business records to hide these payments.

After deliberating, the jury found Trump guilty of all charges. The former president could be sentenced to more than four years in prison.

