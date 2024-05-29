Meta Platforms will access users' personal data to develop its AI

The corporation led by Mark Zuckerberg will apply this new measure in all its subsidiaries starting June 26.

It is nothing new that the main social media companies use personal data to make their products more complete and sophisticated. One of them, Meta Platforms, has decided to go one step further and incorporate that user information into Meta AI, its artificial intelligence (A.I.) tool.

Through a statement, the technology company led by Mark Zuckerberg reported that this decision, which will be implemented starting June 26, is being integrated into the update of its data use policy.

"We are preparing to enable our A.I. experiences in Meta in your region. In order to provide you with these experiences, the legal basis we will rely on will be our legitimate interests in using your information to develop and improve A.I. in Meta," the corporation explained.

However, users will not be forced to allow Meta Platforms to access their data and add it to Meta AI: "You have the right to object to the way we use your information for these purposes. If we respond to your objection, we will apply it from that moment on." To block the option, the user will have to do so from their account settings option.

This new measure implies that Meta Platforms will be able to access and use all types of personal information, be it data, posted images or videos, to develop its artificial intelligence tool.

EU advances in AI regulation

Given the efforts that the main platforms are applying to improve and develop their A.I. tool, the European Commission announced the creation of a specific office made up of 140 people to regulate the use of A.I. in the countries integrated into the European Union (E.U.).

This office aims to promote "the development, implementation and future use of artificial intelligence, in a way that promotes innovation, and social and economic benefits," the European Commission announced in a letter obtained by AFP.