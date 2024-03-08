Society

Massachusetts: A National Guard member and her 11-year-old daughter were shot to death

They were identified as Chasity Núñez and her 11-year-old daughter Zella Núñez. Authorities are looking for 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis.

Worcester Police | Captura de pantalla
Worcester Police | Captura de pantalla
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 8, 2024
Less than a minute

The Worcester (Massachusetts) Police Department reported a woman and her daughter were shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call. Upon arrival, they found a parked vehicle with two female victims inside. Both had been shot.  They were taken to the hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead. 

It was later learned that one was a National Guard officer. They were identified as Chasity Núñez and her 11-year-old daughter Zella Núñez. In this case, authorities are looking for 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis. Another man, identified as Karen Mengual, was arrested for the incident. The girl, according to the New York Post, was blind.

Police are currently investigating the case. The women were sitting in a Nissan Rogue when two men approached the vehicle and shot them. The reasons behind the shooting are unknown.

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty issued a statement about the tragic incident. He said, "Today we mourn the senseless loss of two Worcester residents, a mother and daughter whose lives were taken far too soon and far too tragically."

Topics:

Recommendation

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo realizado por Esc AM de Eden Galan, la representante de Israel en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2024.

Israel confirms it will perform 'Hurricane' in the Eurovision Song Contest

Gal Gadot camina por la alfombra mientras Tiffany & Co. celebra la reapertura de su tienda insignia en Nueva York 'The Landmark', Nueva York, NY, jueves 27 de abril de 2023.

Gal Gadot welcomes her fourth daughter: "The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through"

Captura

The Georgia Prosecutor's Office presents evidence that links Diego Ibarra with the Aragua Train

The rainbow book bus

Drag performer RuPaul brings his LGBTQ+ mobile library to Florida to challenge DeSantis' anti-indoctrination policies

Logos de VOA y USGMA

"Snow Cockroaches": The federal media agency suspends its information manager for racist anti-white messages

Activista LGBT, durante una manifestación del Orgullo.

Cancer, mental disorders and even death: The risks of transgender medical treatment come to light

Public safety crisis: New York deploys National Guard to its subway system

Go woke, go broke: tras una caída en sus acciones, Doritos rescinde el acuerdo con el polémico artista trans que hacía apologías al abuso de niños

Go woke, go broke: After a drop in its shares, Doritos terminates the agreement with the controversial trans artist who made excuses for child abuse

Donald Trump

Trump's legal team calls for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll case, claiming judge restricted testimony from former president