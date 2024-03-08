Massachusetts: A National Guard member and her 11-year-old daughter were shot to death

They were identified as Chasity Núñez and her 11-year-old daughter Zella Núñez. Authorities are looking for 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis.

The Worcester (Massachusetts) Police Department reported a woman and her daughter were shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call. Upon arrival, they found a parked vehicle with two female victims inside. Both had been shot. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead.

It was later learned that one was a National Guard officer. They were identified as Chasity Núñez and her 11-year-old daughter Zella Núñez. In this case, authorities are looking for 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis. Another man, identified as Karen Mengual, was arrested for the incident. The girl, according to the New York Post, was blind.

Police are currently investigating the case. The women were sitting in a Nissan Rogue when two men approached the vehicle and shot them. The reasons behind the shooting are unknown.

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty issued a statement about the tragic incident. He said, "Today we mourn the senseless loss of two Worcester residents, a mother and daughter whose lives were taken far too soon and far too tragically."