Man attacks prime minister of Denmark in Copenhagen market

Authorities reported that the attacker was immediately arrested.

La primera ministra de Dinamarca, Mette Frederiksen, se dirige a la prensa durante la cumbre del Consejo Europeo
(Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
June 7, 2024
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked Friday afternoon in a Kultorvet market, located in the old town of Copenhagen. This violent incident occurs just two days before the European Parliament elections in Denmark.

In a press release, the prime minister's office said Frederiksen was "shocked" by the attack, but offered no further comment. Authorities have confirmed that the attacker was immediately detained by police, although they have not provided further details about the incident.

After the attack, Vice President and Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen expressed shock and dismay on social media, saying, “Best thoughts to Mette.”

Leaders of the main Danish parties and other politicians in the region have reacted on social media, condemning the attack and sending messages of support to Frederiksen. “Absolutely horrible. This must be condemned in the strongest terms,” said Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.

Political violence has been a recurring theme during the election campaign across Europe, with several worrying incidents underlining the growing tension. In Slovakia, Prime Minister Robert Fico is reeling from an assassination attempt. Meanwhile, in Germany, Social Democratic MEP Matthias Ecke was beaten while campaigning.

In another recent incident, a politician from the far-right Alternative for Germany party was stabbed last Tuesday in Mannheim, evidencing a pattern of attacks on high-profile political figures.

