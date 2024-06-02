Makhachev extends his UFC lightweight crown

The Russian fighter adds to his legacy after beating Dustin Poirier by submission.

Islam Makhachev was crowned champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight category after defeating Dustin Poirier by submission at the Prudential Center in Newark (New Jersey).

The best in the world 😮‍💨@MAKHACHEVMMA remains the lightweight champion with a submission victory! #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/LpSwj8PH0T — UFC (@ufc) June 2, 2024

With this victory, the Russian fighter maintains his title and extends his winning streak to 14, the longest in UFC history.

At the end of the fight, Makhachev announced his next goal: to compete in the welterweight division.