Sports

Makhachev extends his UFC lightweight crown

The Russian fighter adds to his legacy after beating Dustin Poirier by submission.

El peleador ruso de la UFC Islam Makhachev.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 2, 2024
Less than a minute

Islam Makhachev was crowned champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight category after defeating Dustin Poirier by submission at the Prudential Center in Newark (New Jersey).

With this victory, the Russian fighter maintains his title and extends his winning streak to 14, the longest in UFC history.

At the end of the fight, Makhachev announced his next goal: to compete in the welterweight division. 

Topics:

Recommendation

26 de mayo de 2024; Dallas, Texas, EE.UU.; El escolta de los Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic (77) controla el balón contra el pívot de los Minnesota Timberwolves Rudy Gobert (27) en el segundo cuarto durante el tercer partido de las finales de la conferencia oeste de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en el American Airlines Center.

Mavericks crush Timberwolves, will meet Celtics in the NBA Finals

Los policías involucrados en el arresto de Scottie Scheffler, el golfista número uno del mundo, serán investigados para determinar si violaron las normas durante el procedimiento

Charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler over arrest during PGA Championship dropped

Hansi Flick, entrenador del FC Barcelona.

Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona’s new head coach

El escolta de los Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards (5) lanza contra los Dallas Mavericks durante el cuarto cuarto del cuarto partido de las finales de la conferencia oeste de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en el American Airlines Center.

NBA: Minnesota survives against Mavericks, pushes series to fifth game

Umpire Ángel Hernández retires from the MLB after three decades

27 de mayo de 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, EE.UU.; Los Boston Celtics celebran su victoria contra los Indiana Pacers en el cuarto partido de la final de la conferencia este de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Celtics complete the sweep against the Pacers and return to the NBA Finals

El jugador de baloncesto estadounidense Bill Walton llega a los Premios NBA 2019 en Barker Hangar el 24 de junio de 2019 en Santa Mónica, California

Bill Walton, a giant in NBA history, dies at 71

Josef Newgarden celebra su victoria en las 500 millas de Indianápolis.

Josef Newgarden wins his second Indianapolis 500 in a thrilling finish

El pívot francés del Panathinaikos Atenas #26 Mathias Lessort (I) celebra con sus compañeros tras el partido final de la Final Four de la Euroliga masculina de baloncesto entre el Real Madrid y el Panathinaikos en Berlín, Alemania, el 26 de mayo de 2024

Panathinaikos surprises Real Madrid and wins the Euroleague Basketball