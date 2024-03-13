Looking for someone 'more moderate?': High-level Israeli official believes Biden is trying to undermine Netanyahu

Media outlets reported that the prime minister's government disagrees with U.S. intelligence reports that hint at the possibility of mass protests in Israel.

A senior Israeli official accused Joe Biden of trying to overthrow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the release of a U.S. intelligence report warning that the stability of Netanyahu's government could be "at risk."

In the context of growing diplomatic tensions between the White House and Israel, a new controversy arose after the release of a U.S. assessment of the situation in Israel. The report states that distrust of Netanyahu has deepened and anticipates the possibility of "large protests demanding his resignation and new elections," which, according to the report, could lead to a "more moderate" government in that country.

Shortly after that, Israeli media circulated the statement of an anonymous "senior Israeli" official suggesting that the U.S. president is trying to undermine Netanyahu. The statement, which some speculate may have come from the Israeli prime minister himself, expressed concern over alleged U.S. interference in key decisions, such as the ban on a ground operation in southern Gaza.

"Israeli citizens, and not anyone else, elect the prime minister. Israel is not a protectorate of the US but an independent and democratic country," the statement said, stressing that it expects its allies to act to topple Hamas terrorists rather than intervene in Israel's elected government.

Although the source of the statement was not disclosed, Israel's Channel 12 described it as coming from "the most senior Israeli political source you can imagine."

It is relevant to note that the Biden Administration has intensified pressure on Netanyahu to abstain from the offensive in Rafah, a strategic enclave where Israel reports the presence of the last Hamas strongholds.

However, the Israeli prime minister has been adamant about carrying out the operation that would put an end to the terrorist group, and although Netanyahu has faced opposition to his decisions during the conflict against Hamas, the entire Israeli war cabinet seems to have united behind the operation in the city located in southern Gaza and bordering Egypt.