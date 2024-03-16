Lara Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, announces she wants to hire Scott Presler to help set up 'ballot harvesting division'

The former news producer told Benny Johnson that getting voters to support the former president is the Republican National Committee's top priority.

Lara Trump, the new co-chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), announced Friday the signing of activist Scott Presler to assist the organization in collecting votes.

She announced the news during an interview with Benny Johnson. There, in statements collected by The Post Millenial, she said that she would have a call with Scott Presler, one of the people who has registered the most people in the United States:

I’m going to have a call very soon with Scott Presler, who is in an amazing vote register. He has registered so many people in this country. I think he’s fantastic. I want him on our legal ballot harvesting division. We also have to embrace early voting.

During the interview, Lara Trump made it clear that her main objective is to get voters to support the former president. She said that to do so, she did not rule out proposals such as trying to implement a voting day in the country. She explained that this is something that "does not exist right now":

I know we want one day of voting in this country. It doesn’t exist right now. We’ve got to bank enough votes going into Nov. 5 – that we’re not playing catch up on election day. We need to swamp the system.

What will Scott Presler do for the Republican National Committee?

The announcement was made at the right time. The Republican National Committee appointed Lara Trump as its co-chair last Friday. In addition, Presler endorsed Donald Trump in January and asked the political party to let him play a larger role in reaching voters by implementing more novel and effective measures, such as ballot "chasing" and "harvesting." Presler told the Florida's Voice website that these strategies, which are carried out through non-traditional means, will allow him to "show love by taking positive action":

Let me show love by taking positive action. Oh my gosh. We can do this. Let’s come together as a family & save the country we love. Right now, we’re scheduling voter registration drives at gun shows, places of worship, rodeos, farmers markets, & other venues across the USA.

Presler's main mission, according to The Post Millenial, will be to lead the legal operations of the RNC. The Democratic National Committee has already done something similar and now Republicans want to follow suit. It will not be his only job. According to what Lara Trump told Benny Johnson, who was excited about possibly hiring Scott Presler, he will have other tasks in the future:

He is the first person I thought of whenever the whole idea of the RNC was floated to me. I said, if I ended up there, if I’m cochair of the RNC, I want to bring him in. Because what a job that guy has done. Not only should he be rewarded for it, but we want to give them more jobs to do up until November 5, and then well beyond.