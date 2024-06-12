Kevin Spacey bursts into tears, claims he is 'many millions' in debt

Piers Morgan interviewed the actor, who revealed that his Baltimore home is about to be auctioned to cover the legal expenses arising from his lawsuits.

Kevin Spacey broke down in tears during his interview with Piers Morgan. The actor answered questions posed by the host on his program "Piers Morgan Uncensored" and revealed that he owes "many millions" of dollars due to the legal expenses of the multiple legal proceedings he had to face in recent years:

The actor revealed that the situation reached such a level that he is about to lose the house in Baltimore, where he has been living since 2016. As the actor revealed to Morgan, his home will be auctioned soon to pay off his seven-figure debt:

This week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put my things in storage. So the answer to that question is, I’m not sure where I am going to live now. But I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting "House of Cards" there. I moved there in 2012. This [house] has been my home since 2016. I can’t pay the bills that I owe.

Kevin Spacey claims he 'behaved badly'

The debt, he explained, comes from the legal expenses of the multiple trials he has faced for alleged sexual abuse and misconduct. In July 2023, a jury found him innocent, but even so, it practically ended his career and is continuing to cost him money.

Piers Morgan also asked him about these allegations, and the actor responded, as reported the BBC, that as time passed, he considered that he had "behaved badly" :

They have been a very interesting and, I think, important couple of weeks, in which I have had the opportunity to begin to be able to talk about things that, well, for me, in some cases, I had never talked about before and take responsibility for those places. where I've behaved badly and hopefully expose some facts that perhaps a large majority of the public doesn't know.

Morgan was not satisfied with Spacey's response and asked him again what the actor meant when he said he had "behaved badly." Spacey did not hesitate to clarify his response to the presenter: "Exceeding the limits. Being too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn't know at the time they didn't want."

Spacey denies having 'groped' his accusers

When Morgan asked him if he had "groped" the accusers, the "House of Cards" actor denied having done so, stating that he had "caressed people" and that, at all times, he had been "gentle":

I agree that the word "grope" is a very odd word. I personally, I have caressed people. I have been gentle with people. That is the way that I am. You’re making a pass at someone, you don’t want to be aggressive, you want to be gentle and see if they’re going to respond positively. I think the word itself is not a word that I associate with my experience.

The interview raised the empathy of several colleagues, including Sharon Stone, Stephen Fry and Liam Neeson. They even asked that Spacey be allowed to perform again. Stone went on to say, in statements reported by The Telegraph, that he was looking forward to seeing the actor on the big screen again: "I can't wait to see Kevin back at work. He's a genius."