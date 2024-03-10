World

Kate Middleton: First official photograph is released since her surgery two months ago

The princess of Wales disappeared from the public eye after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Una foto difundida por el Palacio de Kensington el 10 de marzo de 2024, muestra a Kate de Gales, Princesa de Gales de Gran Bretaña con sus hijos, el Príncipe Luis de Gales de Gran Bretaña, el Príncipe Jorge de Gales de Gran Bretaña y la Princesa Carlota de Gales de Gran Bretaña, tomada en Windsor a principios de esta semana por el Príncipe de Gales.
(AFP / Prince of Wales / Kensington Palace)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
March 10, 2024
1 minute read

On Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, Kate Middleton, princess of Wales, was seen in her first official photograph since having surgery two months ago.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," can be read in the text accompanying the image, released by the prince and princess’s official accounts. "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C."

In the image, Kate is surrounded by her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis:

The princess underwent an abdominal operation in mid-January. She remained hospitalized for 12 days in a private clinic in London. The royal family reported as soon as the procedure was complete that the treatment had been "successful." It was also reported that it was unlikely that he would return to perform public duties until after Easter.

Despite the official statement, social media was filled with theories about the princess’s condition, claiming that she had been induced into a coma, that she had cancer, or even that she had died. Some unofficial photographs from a few days ago helped exacerbate these speculations, which the official image would disprove.

