Kanye West sued for alleged sexual abuse, breach of contract and wrongful termination

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was sued Monday for alleged sexual abuse, breach of contract and wrongful termination. It was his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who filed the legal action alleging that the singer hired her in 2021 and a year later fired her, promising her compensation of $3 million that never came.

In the complaint, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, the woman assured that she had been working in the music industry for 15 years when she met West, who offered her to collaborate on his Yeezy women's fashion line as well as in three of the songs on his album "Donda," released in 2021. After this, the rapper hired her to be his "executive assistant/personal assistant" offering her an annual salary of $1 million, under the condition that she had to be available to him "24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

From OnlyFans star to Kanye West's assistant

Pisciotta ultimately accepted these conditions, despite the fact that, according to her, she already earned $1 million on the OnlyFans platform as well as on other social networks. Pisciotta stated that, at first, her work on social media was not a problem for West. However, in 2022 , he demanded that she delete her profiles in exchange for another $1 million.

After this, the artist allegedly began to harass her. According to the rapper's former assistant, she began receiving endless explicit messages from West: "See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***ed while I’m f***ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me," says one of the messages that the rapper supposedly sent to Pisciotta.

Later, the situation escalated, and he also shared pornographic videos. The situation continued along these lines until September 2022. At that point, the former assistant claims, West decided to promote her to chief of staff for several of his companies. The promotion came with a salary increase of up to $4 million annually. However, the job was short-lived.

A month later, says Pisciotta, the rapper decided to fire her without giving her any type of justification, but offering her compensation of $3 million. She says she has not yet received this sum, which is one main reason why she is filing the lawsuit. She ensured that the artist not only sexually abused her but also breached the contract that both parties had signed and created a hostile work environment.