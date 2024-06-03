According to several media outlets, the vice president will go to the event while the Democratic president will instead attend a fundraiser in California.

The White House announced in a statement that Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to the Swiss city of Lucerne on June 15 to participate in the Ukraine Peace Conference.

The decision came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited President Joe Biden. According to the White House, Harris will highlight the government's commitment to "encourage Ukraine's efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace, based on sovereignty, territorial integrity and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations."

It was expected that Biden could also participate in the conference in Switzerland after participating in the G7 summit in Italy, however, AFP reported that “according to the American media, the Democratic president, 81 years old and in an electoral campaign to achieve re-election in November, however, decided to return to the United States to participate in a fundraising event in California with the presence of entertainment stars such as George Clooney and Julia Roberts, among others.”

Harris, who will attend alongside White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, aims to "reaffirm support for the Ukrainian people as they defend themselves against Russian aggression."