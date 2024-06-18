Society

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving

The incident occurred in Sag Harbor. He is expected to appear in court this Tuesday.

Justin Timberlake
(Cordon Press)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 18, 2024
Less than a minute

Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island for driving while intoxicated. Timberlake is expected to appear in court this Tuesday.

"On June 18, 2024, Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor for driving while intoxicated (...) He will be arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Courthouse this morning. At this time, we have no further comment," explained a statement from the authorities sent to Fox News.

The 43-year-old famous singer has been on a world tour since April promoting his sixth album Everything I Thought It Was. He is expected to perform in Chicago this Saturday and next week in New York.

He was later released from police custody.

