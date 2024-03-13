Justice invalidates several charges against Trump in the electoral interference case in Georgia

Judge Scott McAfee said that the defendants did not provide sufficient evidence to accuse the former president and the others.

The justice system invalidated six out of the 41 charges against Donald Trump and 18 others investigated for alleged electoral interference in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee, who is investigating the case, claims that the plaintiffs - led by Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis - did not make sufficient supporting legal arguments to seek prosecution of the defendants on these six counts.

"The Court's concern is less that the State has failed to allege sufficient conduct of the defendants - in fact, it has alleged an abundance. However, the lack of detail concerning an essential legal element is, in the undersigned's opinion, fatal," Judge McAfee said. "As written, these six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes, but fail to allege sufficient detail regarding the nature of their commission, i.e., the underlying felony solicited."

Furthermore, Judge McAfee stated that the defendants do not have the information necessary "to prepare their defenses intelligently." These six dropped charges are linked to claims that Trump and the rest of the defendants allegedly tried to force Georgia officials to violate their oath of office. Despite this, the investigator of the case stated that this withdrawal of charges "does not mean the entire accusation is dismissed."

Trump's lawyer, Steve Sadow, spoke to the Washington Examiner and applauded the court's decision. He said it was "a correct application of the law" and called for the other 35 charges to be thrown out:

The ruling is a correct application of the law, as the prosecution failed to make specific allegations of any alleged wrongdoing on those counts. The entire prosecution of President Trump is political, constitutes election interference, and should be dismissed.