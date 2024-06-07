Joe Biden says he will not pardon his son Hunter if he is found guilty

During an interview with ABC News, Joe Biden stated that he will accept the court's ruling in the trial his son faces for illegal weapons possession.

Joe Biden assured Thursday that he will not pardon his son Hunter if he is found guilty. During an interview on "World News Tonight with David Muir" on ABC News, the Democratic president stated that he will accept the court's ruling in the trial his son faces for illegal weapons possession.

SURE THING, BIG GUY: Crooked Joe Biden insists he wouldn't pardon his son, Hunter, if he is found guilty in his criminal trial pic.twitter.com/IE5xLwexnV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

The journalist asked the Democrat directly if he would accept the result of his son's trial in Wilmington, Del. Biden, without hesitation, answered "Yes." Given this, the reporter asked the president again: "Have you ruled out a pardon for your son?" The Democrat, again, did not hesitate to answer: "Yes."

Biden also comments on trial against Trump

It was not the only case that Muir asked Biden about during their conversation in Normandy, France. Minutes before asking about the president's opinion on his son's trial, he also asked about that of Donald Trump.

A court found the former president guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records. After this, Trump began a campaign claiming that the trial verdict meant that his civil rights were "totally violated."

Joe Biden accused Donald Trump of trying to destroy the rule of law: "He's trying to undermine it. He got a fair trial. The jury spoke," said the president.

Biden weighs in on the sham trial he orchestrated against his top political rival, saying it's "for the public to decide." REMINDER: President Trump had his best fundraising days EVER immediately following the sham verdict. pic.twitter.com/ZwMfpjWGMG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will face off in a debate on June 27. The showdown will be decisive for both, although it seems that Joe Biden has more at stake than the former president. Therefore, David Muir asked the current president what he thought he should accomplish during the debate. The Democrat's response was the following:

Say what I think. Let him say what he thinks. The things he's said are off the wall. He said, "I want to be a dictator on day one." I want to move in a new direction where--and he talks about, you know, suspending the Constitution. All I have to do is hear what he says, remind people what he says and what I believe and what he believes. He's about him. I'm about the country.

Q: What do you think you need to accomplish on that debate stage? BIDEN: "Say what I think" (Every time Biden opens his mouth, he loses ground in the polls!) pic.twitter.com/GtKMJS0Htc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

After this, Muir asked Biden: "Are you ready for this debate?" To which he responded yes, ending the interview in which, among other topics, they also talked about the wars in Ukraine and Gaza as well as the problems the country faces regarding illegal immigration.