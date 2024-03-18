Israel raids Shifa hospital again in search of "senior Hamas terrorists"

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) already control the area, after reporting attacks from inside and outside the health facilities.

Israeli troops advanced early Monday on Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest health center. Israel stormed the facility for the first time in November, after presenting evidence that a Hamas operations center was located beneath it.

The "high precision operation" began at 2:30 a.m., according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari reported. The operation in "limited areas" came after Israeli intelligence gathered information that "senior Hamas terroristas have regrouped inside the Shifa hospital and are using it to command attacks against Israel."

Hagari specified that the hospital was still functioning. For that, he assured that the soldiers had been trained to perform maneuvers in sensitive areas and that they were accompanied by doctors and Arabic translators. They had also brought supplies such as water and food.

"We call upon all Hamas terrorists hiding in hospitals: surrender immediately" he maintained. "Hamas must be held accountable."

The IDF claims that its fighters were met with gunfire from several surrounding buildings and from inside the hospital itself. On its social networks, it shared an aerial video of the scuffle, which reportedly produced "several" terrorist casualties:

At least one Israeli soldier was killed during Monday's raid. It's 20 year old sargent Matan Vinogradov. His family has already been notified. This latest casualty brings to 250 the number of Israelis killed in action, according to The Times of Israel.

Official sources reported that the area is under control and that some 80 arrests were made.