World

Israel arrests dozens of Hamas terrorists in a Gaza school

The capture took place at an educational center in Khan Younis. Searches were also carried out at properties of high-ranking members of the terrorist group.

Esta foto publicada por las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) el 10 de diciembre de 2023 muestra a tropas israelíes realizando operaciones militares en la Franja de Gaza.
IDF (Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 1, 2024
Less than a minute

The 7th Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrested dozens of terrorists hiding in a school located in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis. Hamas takes advantage of facilities such as schools and hospitals to shelter from Israeli counter-offensives to plan its strategies.

The captures took place during a new operation carried out in recent hours by the Israeli army in Gaza, which also included searches of the properties of high-ranking Hamas members. A counteroffensive that served to bring down dozens of terrorists.

"In the heart of the residential neighborhoods, the troops encountered dozens of terrorists and eliminated them with tank shelling, in close-quarters combat, and by directing airstrikes," the IDF said in statements reported by The Times of Israel.

In addition to the arrest of the terrorists, the IDF found weapons - such as grenade launchers of Soviet origin, assault rifles and explosives, and other combat equipment.

Topics:

Recommendation

Nicolás Maduro

International Criminal Court resumes investigation against the Nicolás Maduro regime for crimes against humanity

El cuerpo del fallecido líder opositor ruso Alexei Navalny es visto durante el servicio fúnebre en la iglesia Madre de Dios Apaga Mis Dolores, en el distrito moscovita de Maryino, el 1 de marzo de 2024.

Russia: Alexei Navalny's funeral held under heavy police surveillance

La candidata presidencial del partido de coalición de la oposición mexicana, Xóchitl Gálvez, saluda a sus simpatizantes durante un mitin de inicio de su campaña oficial en Fresnillo, estado de Zacatecas, México, a principios del 1 de marzo de 2024. La campaña electoral comienza oficialmente el 1 de febrero de 2024 para unas elecciones de las que probablemente saldrá la primera mujer presidenta de México, un punto de inflexión para una nación con una larga tradición de cultura machista. A medida que la carrera se calienta para la votación del 2 de junio, se planearon mítines rivales, incluida una reunión de la oposición después de la medianoche en uno de los estados más violentos del país.

Mexico: the opposition starts its electoral campaign with crime at the center of its agenda

Policías observan tractores aparcados junto al Arco del Triunfo en la avenida de los Campos Elíseos durante una protesta del sindicato de agricultores franceses en París el 1 de marzo de 2024.

France: 66 farmers arrested for protesting next to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris

Los bomberos trabajan para extinguir un incendio en un edificio comercial en el que murieron al menos 44 personas, en Dhaka, el 29 de febrero de 2024.

At least 44 dead in fire in Bangladesh capital

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, 74, speaks to the media, following a reception at the Mansion House, in the City of London, hosted by Foreign Secretary William Hague for the foreign dignitaries following the funeral service of Baroness Thatcher, at St Paul's Cathedral, central London.

Brian Mulroney, the former prime minister who led Canada to NAFTA, dies at 84

El falso mito de que Israel está “asesinando” periodistas en Gaza queda desmentido

The false myth that Israel is “murdering” journalists in Gaza is debunked

Alberto Fernández- Cristina Kirchner

Dark day for Peronism in Argentina: Former President Alberto Fernández accused in insurance scandal, Cristina Kirchner returns to court for money laundering

Conflict in Gaza: Defense secretary aligns with Hamas in war of numbers over death toll