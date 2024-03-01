The capture took place at an educational center in Khan Younis. Searches were also carried out at properties of high-ranking members of the terrorist group.

The 7th Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrested dozens of terrorists hiding in a school located in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis. Hamas takes advantage of facilities such as schools and hospitals to shelter from Israeli counter-offensives to plan its strategies.

The captures took place during a new operation carried out in recent hours by the Israeli army in Gaza, which also included searches of the properties of high-ranking Hamas members. A counteroffensive that served to bring down dozens of terrorists.

"In the heart of the residential neighborhoods, the troops encountered dozens of terrorists and eliminated them with tank shelling, in close-quarters combat, and by directing airstrikes," the IDF said in statements reported by The Times of Israel.

In addition to the arrest of the terrorists, the IDF found weapons - such as grenade launchers of Soviet origin, assault rifles and explosives, and other combat equipment.