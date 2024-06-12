Iran sentences cartoonist Atena Farghadani to six years in prison

The authorities sentenced the cartoonist for carrying out "propaganda against the Islamic Republic" and "insulting the sacred."

My client Atena Farghadani was sentenced to five years in prison for insulting the sacred and one year in prison for propaganda against the system by section 26 of the Revolutionary Court and today, June 11, she was notified of the verdict. Under the pretext of multiple crimes, this theater court imposed the harshest punishment on the two aforementioned charges.

موکلم #آتنا_فرقدانی از سوی شعبه ۲۶ #دادگاه_نمایشی_انقلاب به اتهامات توهین به مقدسات و تبلیغ علیه نظام به ترتیب ۵ و ۱ سال حبس محکوم و امروز ۲۱ خرداد حکم به وی ابلاغ شده است. این دادگاه نمایشی به بهانه تعدد جرایم، اشد مجازات را در دو اتهام یادشده در نظر گرفته است. pic.twitter.com/lIEchWXF0S — Mohammad Moghimi (@Moghimi_Lawyer) June 10, 2024

Specifically, Infobae reports, Farghadani was accused of trying to hang a poster critical of the government on the street, at a time when Iranian citizens are facing increased repression by the authorities.

It happened on April 13. That day, the cartoonist was trying to hang a drawing critical of the government on a wall near the headquarters of the country's presidency and office of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, located in the center of Tehran. That fact, Moghimi reported, was the formal cause of the conviction.

Atena Farghadani accumulates three sentences for her cartoons

It is not the first time that Atena Farghadani has been arrested for her cartoons. In 2015, the graphic comedian was also sentenced to 12 years in prison for collusion against national security. In this case, she was accused for a cartoon she published on Facebook in which members of Parliament appeared characterized as animals.

Her lawyers managed to reduce her sentence to 18 months during the appeal. It did not last long, since in June 2023, she was arrested again, this time for uploading a new cartoon in which she drew various personalities with satanic heads.