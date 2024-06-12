Inflation only fell one-tenth in May and stood at 3.3%

The core CPI - which excludes food and energy - "increased 0.2%" (standing at 3.4%), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 3.3% last May, according to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The figure marked a small drop compared to April (when it stood at 3.4%):

The all-items index rose 3.3% in the 12 months ending in May, a smaller increase than the 3.4% increase in the 12 months ending in April.

For its part, core inflation, which excludes food and energy, "rose 0.2%" to 3.4% in May. Energy stood at 3.7% and food at 2.1%.

The index for all items except food and energy increased 3.4% over the past 12 months. The energy index rose 3.7% in the 12 months ending in May. The food index increased 2.1% in the last year

Cpi by Veronica Silveri

Energy and housing on the rise

The energy index increased 3.7% in the last 12 months. Gasoline rose 2.2% and electricity 5.9%.

On the other hand, the monthly housing index rose 0.4% in May for the fourth consecutive time. Food rose 0.1%. The food away from home index increased 0.4% and the food at home index remained unchanged over the past month.