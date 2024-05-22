Politics

Illinois Democrats want to change the word 'offenders' to 'justice-impacted individuals' through controversial bill

The legislation only needs the signature of Governor J. B. Pritzker.

Los demócratas de Illinois quieren cambiar la palabra “delincuente” por “persona afectada por la justicia” a través de un controvertido proyecto de ley
Imagen de referencia. (AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
May 22, 2024
Democratic legislators in Illinois are about to approve a bill to change the word “offenders” in the legal framework to “justice-impacted individuals.”

The definition change would be made by amending the Illinois Crime Reduction Act of 2009, according to a summary of the bill.

Screenshot of bill 4409. (Illinois Assembly)

House Bill 4409 would also add members to the Illinois Adult Redistribution Oversight Board within the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Illinois Department of Human Services, and the Sangamon and Cook County Adult Probation departments.

The bill passed the Illinois Senate on Tuesday, May 21, and is currently headed to Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker's desk.

State Republicans harshly questioned the bill, explaining that it would directly impact taxpayers' pockets.

“Over and over again, we keep changing the name of how we are referring to those who have entered into criminal activity and each time we make that change, each agency has to make that change on every one of their documents,” said state Republican senator Terri Bryant during a hearing Tuesday, according to statements reported by The Center Square. “Right now in the Department of Corrections, there's multiple changes that have been made and it’s costing thousands and thousands of dollars just to do a name change. Why is it necessary to make the name change?”

Another Republican lawmaker, state Sen. Steve McClure, said the law's redefinition of the word “felon” is a direct insult to victims of crime.

“There seems to be this rush to take away all accountability for people who commit crimes. If a person is going to get on the right path, they have to know they did something wrong. This apologizing for the criminal, the person who chooses to commit crimes to the detriment of our victims, the people who don’t choose to be victims of crimes, is absolutely incredible,” McClure questioned.

The controversial bill is sponsored by Democratic Representatives Kelly M. Cassidy and Lindsey LaPointe and Democratic state Senators Robert Peters, Mike Simmons and Adriane Johnson.

