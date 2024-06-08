Hunter Biden's daughter, Naomi, took the stand to defend her father after purchasing a gun in 2018

The Prosecutor's Office established that the drugs found in Hunter's truck could not belong to his daughter, who returned the car to him on October 19 after borrowing it.

Hunter Biden's daughter, Naomi Biden, took the stand this Friday, becoming one of the final witnesses in the trial against the president's son.

The defense must still decide this weekend whether or not Hunter will testify in his own case, in which he is charged with three felonies for lying on a federal gun purchase form by claiming he did not use drugs.

Naomi took the stand to try to add weight to the defense's argument that Hunter was supposedly sober at the time he purchased the gun in 2018. However, the Prosecutor's Office questioned Hunter's daughter's assertions, showing problematic episodes in the defendant's private life.

Overall, Naomi, 30, spoke quietly and appeared visibly affected during her testimony, stating that her father “seemed great, he seemed hopeful” when she saw him on October 18 or 19, 2018 in New York, when she returned a vehicle she had borrowed.

This meeting occurred several days before Hunter Biden purchased the problematic weapon, a .38-caliber Colt Cobra revolver, which he then illegally possessed for 11 days, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

After the encounter in New York, Hunter's then-girlfriend and former sister-in-law, Hallie Biden, testified that she discovered the gun and disposed of it in a devastating testimony for the defense.

The Prosecutor's Office corners Naomi

Naomi testified that months before the gun episode, in August, she visited her father in Los Angeles while he was in a drug rehabilitation program.

“He seemed the clearest I'd seen him since my uncle died,” Naomi said, referring to Beau Biden, Hunter Biden's brother.

Under cross-examination, prosecutor Leo Wise pressed Naomi, at one point asking her if she had ever witnessed her father using drugs. She answered no.

However, later, Wise showed details about the relationship between Naomi and Hunter, showing that they were both, to say the least, distant, and she was trying to improve her relationship with her father.

In particular, the prosecutor showed the jury some emotional text messages between Naomi Biden and her father during mid-October.

“I’m really sorry, Dad, I can’t take this,” Naomi told her father, adding, “I just want to hang out with you.”

Hunter responded: “I'm sorry, I have been so unreachable (…) It’s not fair to you.”

The moment in which these text messages were exchanged is crucial to the prosecutor's argument, as it occurs just in the days before Hunter purchased the firearm.

The context was that Naomi wanted to arrange a meeting with her father in New York to return a borrowed van that she had used to move to Washington, D.C., with her boyfriend, Peter Neal. The idea was to give Hunter his car and take Joe Biden's Cadillac.

However, Hunter remained “unreachable” for three days, causing his daughter's exasperation, and she finally sent the emotional messages to her father.

When Hunter finally responded to Naomi's messages, he made a strange request for her and her boyfriend: that they deliver the van in midtown Manhattan at 2 a.m. on October 18, 2018.

The exchange did not occur that morning nor on the afternoon of October 18, but it did occur later.

The next day, October 19, 2018, Naomi and Hunter finally completed the vehicle exchange. During the testimony, where she admitted to being nervous, Naomi recalled that the van was in good condition, with no drugs or anything similar inside the vehicle.

Four days later, on October 23, Hallie Biden said she found Hunter's gun and threw it in a trash can next to a grocery store.

At that time, the Prosecutor's Office established that the drugs detected in Hunter Biden's truck could not be Naomi's but Hunter's.

According to prosecutors, the nature of the text messages while the daughter was trying to arrange the car exchange suggests that Hunter was using drugs at the time, proving his case.

At the end of the interrogation, Naomi came down from the stand and hugged her father, who shed tears during the testimony. The first lady, Jill Biden, was again present at court.