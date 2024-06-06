Politics

Hillary Clinton suggested Trump is a Hitler-like threat and the former president's campaign responds: "Nobody takes her seriously"

The former president's campaign spokesperson said the comments are simply an attempt by the former secretary of state to stay relevant.

La exsecretaria de Estado Hillary Clinton asiste a la inauguración de su retrato en la Sala Benjamin Franklin del Departamento de Estado de Estados Unidos en Washington
(Mandel Ngan / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
June 6, 2024
Donald Trump's campaign responded strongly to Hillary Clinton following her comments at the 80th anniversary commemoration of D-Day, in which she compared the former president to Adolf Hitler.

This Thursday, Clinton used the occasion of the anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, a pivotal moment in World War II that marked the beginning of the liberation of Europe from Nazi rule, to suggest that Trump represents a threat to democracy similar to that of the Nazis.

"Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy. This November, all we have to do is vote," she wrote on social media.

Trump campaign's response

The Trump campaign was quick to respond forcefully, calling Clinton's comments a desperate attempt to stay politically relevant. "Hillary Clinton is a stone-cold loser (...) Nobody takes Hillary seriously because it's clear she is beclowning herself in order to stay relevant after President Trump crushed her in 2016," declared Steven Cheung, spokesman for the campaign, to Fox News Digital.

Clinton and her political rhetoric

Clinton's attempt to compare Trump to Hitler is not new. On 21 May, in another post on X, Clinton called Trump a "Grifter Hitler" and shared an article about a video in which the former president allegedly referred to a "unified Reich," an expression with strong historical connotations due to its use by the Nazi regime. The Trump campaign claimed the video was created by a random account and accidentally posted.

In 2022, Clinton also referred to Trump supporters as "Nazis," unleashing a wave of controversy and stoking already tense political divisions in the country.

Since the riots of January 6, 2021, Democrats, including President Biden, have consistently attacked Trump, calling him a threat to democracy. In contrast, Trump has downplayed these accusations, saying he is "the opposite" of a threat to democracy and highlighting his achievements on issues such as the economy, immigration and foreign policy.

