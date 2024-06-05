High price of electric vehicles is the main reason Americans aren't buying them

A survey revealed that almost half of citizens do not plan to purchase one of these models.

Subsidizing charging port facilities, tightening environmental protection measures, granting tax incentives... These are some of the initiatives promoted by Joe Biden to fulfill his wish that electric vehicles (E.V.s) dominate the American car fleet in the coming years and combustion vehicles end up disappearing from the market. However, this goal has been met with opposition from Americans, who list different compelling reasons for ignoring the president and not purchasing an electric model.

According to a survey conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, citizens' main argument for not purchasing E.V.s is their high price and cost. This was stated by 60% of respondents, while 23% stated that this was a secondary reason.

The notable absence of E.V. charging points is the strongest reason for not purchasing them for 50% of respondents. Behind this are the following: the technology is not completely ready (41%), Americans prefer gasoline or other types of combustion vehicles (40%), and E.V. batteries take too long to charge (38%).

Buying an electric vehicle is not part of the plans of almost half of citizens

Apart from knowing their main reasons for not purchasing an E.V., the survey also reflected the proportion of Americans who do not intend to purchase them. For 47%, owning this type of model is not in their plans.

On the opposite side, there are 19% who stated that it is "very or extremely likely" that their next vehicle will be an E.V., and 22% who indicated that it was "somewhat likely."