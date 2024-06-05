Politics

Garland warns of increased probability of a terrorist attack after October 7

"The threat level for us has gone up enormously. This is a priority," the attorney general said in Congress.

Merrick Garland, fiscal general de Estados Unidos.
(AFP)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 5, 2024
1 minute read

Attorney General Merrick Garland warned that the probability of a terrorist attack in the United States has increased after the attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel on October 7.

"I am worried about the possibility of a terrorist attack in the country after Oct. 7. The threat level for us has gone up enormously. Every morning, we worry about this question. We try to track anyone who might be trying to hurt the country," Garland warned during his appearance before the House Judiciary Committee. "Of course, this is a priority, a major priority for the Justice Department."

The reasons that led Garland to issue this notice are based on the increase in religious hate crimes and attacks or threats against people or organizations for their faith - mostly against Judaism - and against places of worship. An increase that has occurred since the Islamist attacks against Israel:

Since Oct. 7, there has been a terrible explosion in antisemitic threats, also anti-Arab, anti-Muslim threats in this country that make all these communities afraid. We regard it as an important element of our civil rights work to deter and to investigate and to prosecute and to stop these threats.

Garland criticizes the GOP for wanting to declare him in contempt

Aside from this warning, Garland took advantage of his appearance in Congress to censure the Republican Party for wanting to hold him in contempt, assuring that he "will not be intimidated" and that the claim that the Department of Justice (DOJ) was the main inciter to declare Trump guilty of 34 counts of document falsification It is a "conspiracy theory."

"I will not be intimidated. And the Justice Department will not be intimidated. We will continue to do our jobs free from political influence. And we will not back down from defending our democracy," Garland said.

Topics:

Recommendation

Chip Roy

The House responds to request for Netanyahu's arrest and approves sanctions against the International Criminal Court: 'We will not tolerate its scandalous attacks against Israel'

Hunter Biden

The trial against Hunter Biden: The Prosecutor's Office shows messages from the president's son trying to buy drugs at the time he purchased the firearm

A cinco meses de las elecciones, Biden se "roba" una vieja propuesta de Trump y firmará una orden ejecutiva para limitar las solicitudes de asilo

Biden enacts new measures to alleviate the immigration crisis a few months before the elections

La defensa del senador Bob Menéndez culpó a su esposa de los sobornos en los alegatos iniciales

Senator Bob Menendez makes his candidacy as an independent official

Algunos votantes "anti-Trump" dicen que votarán por el expresidente para "salvar la democracia" tras el veredicto de culpabilidad en Manhattan

Some "anti-Trump" voters say they will vote for the former president to "save democracy" after the guilty verdict in Manhattan

Chicago

A Chicago Democratic councilwoman decided to stop sharing crime alerts to avoid creating a bad "perception"

A cinco meses de las elecciones, Biden se "roba" una vieja propuesta de Trump y firmará una orden ejecutiva para limitar las solicitudes de asilo

Five months before the election, Biden "steals" an old Trump proposal and will sign an executive order to limit asylum requests

Bill Maher

Bill Maher opens up about the November elections: "Biden is going to lose"

Economic Freedom

U.S. scores lowest in 30 years on Heritage Foundation Index of Economic Freedom