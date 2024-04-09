Gallery

Cordon Press

1/10

The solar eclipse as seen from the top of the George Washington Monument in D.C.

Cordon Press

2/10

This is how the solar eclipse was seen from the town of Houlton, Maine.

Cordon Press

3/10

A group of people gather in Montreal to witness the eclipse in the open air.

AFP

4/10

The solar eclipse on April 8 was visible from the United States, Mexico and Canada.

AFP

5/10

The solar eclipse is a phenomenon that has not occurred in North America for eight years. The Moon crosses the Sun almost in totality.

Cordon Press

6/10

View of the eclipse from Prince Edward Island in Canada.

AFP

7/10

The total solar eclipse professionally photographed in Bloomington, Indiana.

Cordon Press

8/10

Another shot of the solar eclipse from the Washington Monument in D.C.

Cordon Press

9/10

The next total solar eclipse in North America is estimated to be seen in 2044.

AFP

10/10

As a fun fact, the Sun is approximately 400 times larger than the Moon, but it is also approximately 400 times farther away than the Moon.