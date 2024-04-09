Gallery
1/10
The solar eclipse as seen from the top of the George Washington Monument in D.C.
2/10
This is how the solar eclipse was seen from the town of Houlton, Maine.
3/10
A group of people gather in Montreal to witness the eclipse in the open air.
4/10
The solar eclipse on April 8 was visible from the United States, Mexico and Canada.
5/10
The solar eclipse is a phenomenon that has not occurred in North America for eight years. The Moon crosses the Sun almost in totality.
6/10
View of the eclipse from Prince Edward Island in Canada.
7/10
The total solar eclipse professionally photographed in Bloomington, Indiana.
8/10
Another shot of the solar eclipse from the Washington Monument in D.C.
9/10
The next total solar eclipse in North America is estimated to be seen in 2044.
10/10