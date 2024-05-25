5/10

Jesse Pinkman ('Breaking Bad')

One character who won over fans was Jesse Pinkman in 'Breaking Bad.' The young man, played Aaron Paul, begins the series as a small manufacturer and consumer of methamphetamine. He partners with his former chemistry teacher, Walter White, to take his business to the next level. Once they achieve their goal and, as 'Heisenberg' (Walter's criminal alias) begins make a name for himself in the world of drug trafficking, Jesse ends up going deeper into the criminal world. Ranker recalls that his life was marked by vulnerability and loss. He deals with moral dilemmas, addiction and the brutal consequences of life in the drug trade, which couldn't be different from his occasionally childlike demeanor and use of colorful slang that fans love.