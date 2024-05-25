1/10
Walter White ('Breaking Bad')
Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, is the masterful star of the acclaimed series 'Breaking Bad.' The series begins with White working as a high school chemistry teacher. However, his life takes a turn when he is diagnosed with terminal cancer and discovers that, without his job, his family could lose everything they have. For this reason, he ends up heading down an unlikely path into the world of drug manufacturing. He won over viewers' hearts and they voted him as their favorite character on Ranker's favorite TV characters list.
Michael Scott ('The Office')
Steve Carell solidified his fame thanks to his role as Michael Scott in 'The Office.' As the regional director of the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, Michael is the clumsy boss who tries to make his colleagues laugh. He is not only their mentor, but also their friend. This makes for plenty of funny but also awkward situations that make him one of one of the most beloved TV characters among viewers.
Tony Soprano ('The Sopranos')
'The Sopranos' made audiences fall in love with the show, partially thanks to its main character, Tony Soprano. Played by James Gandolfini, Tony is the head of a New Jersey-based gangster family who must learn to combine his work as a crime boss with his family life. His complicated relationship with his wife, his children and his overbearing mother as well as his visits to his therapist, Dr. Jennifer Melfi, allow viewers to not only get to know Tony, but also to appreciate him.
Tyrion Lannister ('Game of Thrones')
If there is a character that viewers can identify with from 'Game of Thrones' that is, without a doubt, Tyrion Lannister. The eldest of the Lannister clan, played by Peter Dinklage, achieves what his brothers did not. He charms the audience thanks to his wit, empathy, cunning and moral ambiguity. These qualities are perfectly represented in the series and that made him one of the most important television characters of all time, as well as one of the most beloved.
Jesse Pinkman ('Breaking Bad')
One character who won over fans was Jesse Pinkman in 'Breaking Bad.' The young man, played Aaron Paul, begins the series as a small manufacturer and consumer of methamphetamine. He partners with his former chemistry teacher, Walter White, to take his business to the next level. Once they achieve their goal and, as 'Heisenberg' (Walter's criminal alias) begins make a name for himself in the world of drug trafficking, Jesse ends up going deeper into the criminal world. Ranker recalls that his life was marked by vulnerability and loss. He deals with moral dilemmas, addiction and the brutal consequences of life in the drug trade, which couldn't be different from his occasionally childlike demeanor and use of colorful slang that fans love.
Dwight Schrute ('The Office')
Dwight Schrute is one of the most beloved characters from the sitcom 'The Office.' Rainn Wilson played the top salesman and self-proclaimed assistant regional manager of the Scranton branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in the series. His strict adherence to the rules and his unwavering loyalty to the company in addition to his eccentricities and lack of social skills are an interesting counterpoint to his boss, Michael, played by Steve Carrell.
Saul Goodman ('Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul')
Bob Odenkirk brilliantly played Jimmy in 'Breaking Bad.' He later played Saul Goodman, a skilled lawyer who walks the fine line between being a mediocre lawyer and a legally flexible defender who ends up defending the biggest criminals in Albuquerque. He then achieved his spin-off with the fiction 'Better Call Saul.' The series delves into his complex character. Fans get to know about his relationships, struggles and the life events that shape his eventual transformation into Saul Goodman. Ranker claims that his character is one of the best television series characters of all time. His character's incredible depth and masterful balance between humor and tragedy is unforgettable.
Chandler Bing ('Friends')
The late Matthew Perry will always be remembered for the role he played in 'Friends:' Chandler Bing. Monica's romantic suitor and future husband provides fans with some of the funniest moments in the series. His sarcastic wit and self-deprecating humor were highlights of the series, making Chandler Bing a character that fans will never forget.
Joey Tribbiani ('Friends')
Chandler's adventure pal, Joey Tribbiani (played by Matt LeBlanc) also won over the hearts of viewers. With a somewhat more childlike character than Chandler, viewers enjoyed the enormous joy and adorable personality that Matt LeBlanc put into Joey. Despite not making huge progress in his work or his personal life, Joey never stopped teaching 'Friends' fans lesson in how to fight for your dreams and, at the same time, be there for your friends.
Bugs Bunny ('Looney Tunes Universe')
One of the viewers favorite characters is Bugs Bunny. The historic carrot-loving cartoon rabbit has been with us since the late 1930s and his irony, smile and ingenious schemes have won the hearts of audiences. Fans will never forget Bugs Bunny's memorable phrases and humor, especially as he outwits his would-be predators' attempts to hunt him down.