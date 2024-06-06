Gallery
1/11
Dwight Eisenhower (seated center), planning for D-Day.
2/11
Plans of the landing on the beaches of Normandy.
3/11
U.S. soldiers in Weymouth (UK) about to embark for the Normandy invasion.
4/11
U.S. soldiers aboard a boat before disembarking.
5/11
Landing of U.S. soldiers in Omaha.
6/11
U.S. soldiers disembarking at Omaha after taking Normandy.
7/11
British soldiers in Normandy.
8/11
Wounded soldiers after disembarking.
9/11
U.S. air attack on German guns.
10/11
Landing in Normandy.
11/11