French Open: Alcaraz defeats Sinner,will seek his third Grand Slam title

The Spanish tennis player won in five sets and will face Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev in the final.

Carlos Alcaraz, durante las semifinales de Roland Garros 2024.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 7, 2024
Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated Italian Jannik Sinner in five sets (2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3) in the first semifinal of the French Open to reach his third Grand Slam final. In the dispute for the title, he will face the winner of the match between Norwegian Casper Ruud and German Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz, 21 years old and No. 3 in the ATP ranking, needed 4 hours and 12 minutes to take down his rival, 22 years old and ranked No. 2 in the world, on the clay of the Philippe Chatrier in Paris.

The Spanish tennis player, who will seek his third Grand Slam crown this Sunday, had to turn the score around on two occasions. In the first set, Sinner won forcefully, achieving three break points and committing fewer unforced errors than Alcaraz.

In the second set, the Spanish player dominated and achieved better statistics than his rival. But in the third set, Sinner displayed better tennis than Alcaraz to once again take the lead on the scoreboard.

The fourth set, the closest of the four, served for Alcaraz to get level and send the match to the fifth and final set, where the young Spanish tennis player certified his place in the final.

With this victory, he becomes the 12th Spanish tennis player to play in the French Open final, according to Marca.

