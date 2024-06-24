World

Fire devastates research center near Moscow, killing at least 8

It is not yet clear what caused the fire, but local media reported that the Russian investigative committee has opened a criminal investigation.

Bomberos trabajan para apagar el fuego en el edificio del el edificio del Platan Research Institute en Fryazino, Rusia (Ministerio de Emergencias de Rusia / AFP).
In this grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Emergency Services on June 24, 2024, firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a multi-storey administrative building in the town of Fryazino in the Moscow region. (Photo by Handout / Russian Emergencies Ministry / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
VOZMEDIA STAFF
June 24, 2024
A huge fire has devastated the Platan Research Institute building, located in the city of Fryazino, located in the Moscow region. It is a research center that develops radioelectronic systems for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that three of the building's floors were engulfed in flames.

According to The Telegraph, two people jumped from the upper floors of the building which were engulfed in flames, and at least six other people have died trapped in the building.

According to the Russian Ministry of Civil Defense, the fire spread between the fifth and eighth floors. A blocked stairway prevented many of those above the fire from being able to evacuate, it added. Authorities reported that 16 ambulance crews were working at the scene and that two firefighters were receiving medical treatment.

Regarding the activities of the building, there is contradictory information, according to BBC. Russian state holding company Ruselectronics maintained that it was occupied by a privately owned electronics company, but media outlets report that Platan Research Institute was based in the building.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire, but the Tass news agency reported that the Russian investigative committee has opened a criminal investigation.

This is a developing story.

