Fire devastates research center near Moscow, killing at least 8

A huge fire has devastated the Platan Research Institute building, located in the city of Fryazino, located in the Moscow region. It is a research center that develops radioelectronic systems for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

One of Russia's main defense electronics producers and research centers, NII Platan near Moscow, is on fire, with staff trapped inside. According to Platan's archived website, its components are used in all Russian fighter jets, nuclear launch munitions, S-400 air defenses and… pic.twitter.com/NXjAgekj7B — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) June 24, 2024

Regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that three of the building's floors were engulfed in flames.

According to The Telegraph, two people jumped from the upper floors of the building which were engulfed in flames, and at least six other people have died trapped in the building.

🔴 Two people jumped to their deaths from the top floors of a burning eight-storey research center near Moscow that develops components for Russian fighter jets and air defense systems Follow the latest ⬇️ https://t.co/UFqtW72Oia pic.twitter.com/iB07Uw76HC — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 24, 2024

According to the Russian Ministry of Civil Defense, the fire spread between the fifth and eighth floors. A blocked stairway prevented many of those above the fire from being able to evacuate, it added. Authorities reported that 16 ambulance crews were working at the scene and that two firefighters were receiving medical treatment.

Regarding the activities of the building, there is contradictory information, according to BBC. Russian state holding company Ruselectronics maintained that it was occupied by a privately owned electronics company, but media outlets report that Platan Research Institute was based in the building.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire, but the Tass news agency reported that the Russian investigative committee has opened a criminal investigation.

This is a developing story.