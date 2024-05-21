Politics

Fani Willis' future as Fulton County district attorney is at stake in Tuesday's primary

Aside from this race, all eyes are on congressional elections.

WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 21, 2024
Everything is all set for the primary elections this Tuesday. Since Donald Trump and Joe Biden are the unofficial nominees for the presidential race for their respective parties, all eyes are on local and congressional elections.

For example, one of the elections that has generated the most interest is that of Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump. She has accused him of trying to overturn the 2020 election. Willis is running against Christian Wise Smith in the Democratic primary. The winner of the primary will be up against Courtney Kramer.

"The entire future course of the election case hinges on the outcomes. If Willis does not win, her successor could choose to not pursue the case or do so less vigorously," Georgia State University law professor Anthony told Axios Michael Kreis.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the trial, is also up for reelection against Robert Patillo, an attorney and radio host, in the nonpartisan race.

Additionally, voters in Oregon and Kentucky will go to the polls to vote in the presidential and congressional primaries.

Meanwhile, AP explained that Oregon's 5th Congressional District will host one of the most prominent Democratic primaries in the country. Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a progressive candidate who defeated a moderate Democratic incumbent two years ago, is running against Janelle Bynum. The winner will compete against Republican Rep. Lori Chávez-DeRemer.

