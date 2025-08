La ONU confirma que el 88% de los camiones de ayuda en Gaza son saqueados antes de llegar a su destino

🇺🇳 @UNReliefChief Tom Fletcher: “The vast majority of the aid that we get in, gets to civilians.”



UN's own figures: Out of 2,010 UN food trucks entering Gaza since May 19, 87% were intercepted by armed groups or crowds. (UNOPS)@UNReliefChief, you may lie—but the numbers don't. pic.twitter.com/ps1dzJjKH5