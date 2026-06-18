Cuba enters a new phase of crisis: More transportation restrictions, endless power outages and rushed reforms

Published by Diane Hernández 18 de junio, 2026

Cuba woke up this Thursday to new public transportation restrictions that reflect the profound economic deterioration the country is undergoing. From now on, the few available seats on state-run trains and buses will be reserved primarily for patients requiring medical care, people traveling due to family deaths and other cases considered emergencies.

The measure comes at a critical time for the island, where the fuel shortage has paralyzed much of the economy and hampered the mobility of millions of people.

Trains connecting Havana with the eastern provinces will go from operating three times a week to running just once every 16 days. Interprovincial buses, the primary means of transportation for a large part of the population, will also drastically reduce their frequencies.

The regime insists that there is no travel ban, but it has implemented a priority system that requires passengers to request their tickets at least seven days in advance.

When travel becomes a privilege

The new restrictions particularly affect those who depend on state-run transportation, which remains the only affordable option for most Cubans.

Private services continue to operate, but their prices are unaffordable for a large portion of the population. On some routes, a ticket can cost up to 200 times more than the state fare.

The stories emerging at the terminals reflect the human impact of the measure. Cancer patients who need to return to their provinces to continue treatment, elderly people who must travel hundreds of miles to receive specialized medical care and families separated by the lack of transportation now face even greater obstacles.

In Havana, where city buses have virtually disappeared from many routes, walking several miles in temperatures nearing 100 degrees has become a daily routine for thousands of workers and students.

The root of the problem: Fuel, foreign currency and sanctions

The current crisis is the result of several cumulative factors.

On the one hand, restrictions on energy flows have reduced the availability of fuel. On the other hand, the Cuban economy has been plagued by structural problems for decades, which have worsened since the pandemic.

The island faces a severe foreign currency shortage, a sustained decline in domestic production, difficulties importing basic goods and an unprecedented emigration exodus that has reduced both the labor force and domestic consumption.

The combination of these factors has led to frequent power outages lasting more than 30 hours, supply problems and a growing difficulty in maintaining essential public services.

Tourism also failing to recover

The transportation crisis coincides with another blow to one of the sectors the government considers key to generating foreign currency: tourism.

This week, Delta Air Lines announced the suspension of its direct route between Atlanta and Havana and a 50% reduction in its flights between Miami and the Cuban capital.

The company argued that current demand does not justify maintaining the allocated capacity.

The decision is part of a broader trend. Arrivals of American visitors have fallen by more than 50% compared to the previous year, while travel by Cubans living abroad has also seen sharp declines.

The withdrawal or reduction of operations by several international airlines in recent months has left Cuba with fewer connections and a growing dependence on Cuban-American travelers, currently one of the main markets for the island’s tourism sector.

Economic reforms amid the emergency

Faced with this scenario, Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel announced last week one of the most comprehensive packages of economic reforms in recent years.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party approved the measures this week; they must now be ratified by the National Assembly.

Among the proposed changes are greater openness to foreign investment, new forms of private participation in strategic sectors, the inclusion of new players in the tourism industry, greater autonomy for state-owned enterprises and municipalities, and measures to revitalize agriculture and foreign trade.

The political leadership of Cuba’s ruling party has insisted that the reforms do not represent an abandonment of the socialist model—which has demonstrably failed—but rather a necessary update to address the current situation.