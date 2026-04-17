US sanctions Daniel Ortega's sons in an attempt to hit the finances of the dictatorship in Nicaragua

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 16 de abril, 2026

Donald Trump's administration announced new sanctions against the Nicaraguan regime's closest entourage, including two sons of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, in an attempt to hit the dictatorship's finances.

The measures also reach five additional individuals and seven companies linked to the gold sector, which Washington says have been used to sustain the political and economic power of officialdom.

"The United States will not allow the illicit confiscation of assets owned by U.S. citizens," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in announcing the decision.

Gold as a tool of power

According to the Department of State, the regime has turned the gold industry into a key source of financing, using a network of front companies and intermediaries to generate hard currency, evade sanctions and consolidate political control.

Since 2020, this scheme has not only strengthened the government's coffers but also reinforced a model of power concentrated in the Ortega-Murillo family.

The sanctions directly target this scheme, including officials and companies involved in operations that, according to U.S. authorities, have facilitated corruption and money laundering.

Allegations of expropriations of U.S. citizens

One of the most sensitive elements of the announcement is the allegation of seizures of properties linked to U.S. investors.

According to the Treasury Department, several of those sanctioned participated in the takeover of assets with foreign capital, a practice that Washington considers a direct violation of property law and international norms.

"We will continue to use all diplomatic and economic tools to defend U.S. interests," Department of State deputy spokesman Thomas Pigott said.

Growing pressure against a familiar regime

The sanctions also reflect concern over the consolidation of a dynastic system in Nicaragua, where the sons of Ortega and Murillo have assumed key roles within the state apparatus.

International observers have warned that the regime has intensified its control since the 2018 protests, with arrests of opponents, closure of civil organizations and expulsion of critics from the country.

In this context, Washington seeks to increase economic pressure on Managua, in a strategy similar to that applied to other authoritarian regimes in the region.