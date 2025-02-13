Trump administration announced the release of a US hostage in Belarus: "It's a remarkable victory on the heels of Marc Fogel returning to America last night"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 12 de febrero, 2025

The Trump administration announced the release of an American hostage in Belarus. On Wednesday, Alexander Lukashenko's government released three people, including a U.S. citizen whose identity remains undisclosed to protect their privacy.

Adam Boehle, the U.S. envoy for hostages, credited the release to President's Donald Trump's leadership. "He's made bringing hostages home a top priority and people respect that," he said.

When asked by CNN, he reaffirmed that the release of hostages is a "top priority" for Trump, who, he added, approaches diplomacy with "force." The three released individuals were transferred to Vilnius, Lithuania.

The announcement comes just hours after the release of Marc Fogel, a school teacher who had been detained in Russia since August 2021.

"That speaks to President Trump's dealmaking ability. It's a remarkable victory on the heels of Marc Fogel returning to America last night," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"This family is reunited again thanks to President Trump"

Another individual released was Andrey Kuznechyk, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist who had spent more than three years in prison.

"It is a day of joy for Andrey, his wife and their two young children. After more than three years apart, this family is reunited again thanks to President Trump," Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty President Stephen Capus said in a statement.

"We remain hopeful that our journalist Ihar Losik will also be released and hope that the Trump administration will continue to guide and guide him," he added.

In January, Belarus also released a U.S. citizen, Anastassia Nuhfer, who had been detained in 2020 under dubious circumstances. "It wasn't clear why she was detained, but a former high-ranking Belarusian diplomat suggested her arrest was linked to the 2020 protests in Belarus. The exact nature of her involvement remains unclear," Fox News reported.