Iran fires missiles at Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported Tuesday that Iran launched missiles at Israel. After multiple impacts in several Israeli cities, military spokesman Daniel Hagari announced that the danger had passed.

Air raid warning sirens were activated throughout the country, including Jerusalem. Israeli authorities asked citizens to take shelter in safe areas and wait for further instructions. About an hour later, they received word that it was safe to leave.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed to have launched "dozens" of missiles. It warned that if Israel responded, the attack would be "more crushing and ruinous," the Times of Israel reported.

Israel plans to retaliate



IDF spokesman Hagari announced that they had made "quite a few interceptions. There are some impacts in the center and areas in the south of the country," he said before explaining that the impact of the attack was still being assessed.

He further promised that the attack would have "consequences." "We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide."

Biden sends U.S. forces to help Israel



President Joe Bien ordered U.S. forces to assist Israel by shooting down Iranian missiles, AFP reported.

Shortly before the attack, the United States had warned that it was imminent. "The U.S. Embassy has directed all U.S. government employees and their family members to shelter in place until further notice," read a statement from the diplomatic delegation in Israel.

Israel temporarily closed its airspace



Israeli authorities temporarily closed its airspace following Iran’s attack, according to the spokesman of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

"Currently, there are no takeoffs or landings. Flights are being diverted to other destinations," the spokesman had previously said, in statements reported by AFP. Jordan and Iraq also took similar measures, citing security reasons.

After the end of the attack, Israeli authorities announced they were reopening the country's airspace.