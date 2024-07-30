BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards formally charged with taking indecent photographs of children

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 30 de julio, 2024

BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards was formally charged by London's Metropolitan Police for taking indecent images (known as pedopornographic) and sharing them in a WhatsApp chat.

The 62-year-old Welsh journalist, who is in freedom under judicial supervision, is due to appear in court in London this Wednesday to answer those charges.

Specifically, a police spokesman said in statements reported by NBC News, he is charged with three counts of sharing images of minors on WhatsApp between December 2020 and April 2022, an accusation that led to Edwards' arrest on Nov. 8, 2023:

"The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat. Edwards was arrested on 8 November, 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, 26 June following authorization from the Crown Prosecution Service." London Metropolitan Police.

A year earlier, just as the alleged crime was discovered, the BBC had suspended the broadcaster, associated with some of the UK's most important events, after several British media outlets discovered that Edwards had been accused of paying an underage boy in exchange for pornographic photographs.

A few days later, and once the police investigation had begun, the presenter decided to resign from his post at the British channel and was subsequently hospitalized as a result of depression.

AFP recalls that it all began when a mother accused, in a statement to a media outlet, the presenter of having paid some 35,000 pounds (equivalent to $43,000 dollars) to her son over a period of three years so that he would send him pornographic photos.

This fact aroused a great stir among the British media that did not hesitate to investigate whether the accusation was true and, little by little, uncovered other similar cases which, in turn, sparked criticism of the BBC for how it was handling the scandal.

Huw Edwards presented for twenty years the evening news at 10 p.m. before finding himself at the center of the scandal last year.

It was he who announced to Britons the death of Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022.