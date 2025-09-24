At least one dead and several injured in attack on ICE detention center in Dallas

Published by Diane Hernández 24 de septiembre, 2025

Several people were injured in an assault recorded at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas early Wednesday morning. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that multiple injuries and fatalities have been reported in the incident.

The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Noem.

"There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas [ICE] Field Office. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. ... While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families," the security secretary wrote on X.

Vice President J.D. Vance also repudiated the attack on digital platforms.

"The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families," he commented, quoting Noem also on X.

This is a developing story.